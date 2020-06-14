UPDATE 06/15/20: The victims of a fatal crash north of Great Falls Saturday morning have been identified.
Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter says Andee Nicol Theboy, 27, and Bruce Erovick, 50, died in a single-vehicle rollover crash at the intersection of Bootlegger Trail and Bootlegger Lateral. Sheriff Slaughter says neither were wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Both died from blunt force trauma.
Sheriff Slaughter says the manner of death was accidental for both individuals and alcohol is believed to be a factor. The sheriff says toxicology has been submitted to the Montana State Crime Lab for testing.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Two people were killed in a single-car crash on Bootlegger Trail early Saturday morning.
Montana Highway Patrol tells us a 1997 Chevy Blazer was traveling northbound when it swerved to the right, exited the right side of the road and rolled multiple times.
Both individuals in the car were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected from the car.
The driver, a 50-year-old man from Great Falls and the passenger, a 27-year-old woman from Great Falls were both declared deceased on scene.
MHP says alcohol and speed are suspected.