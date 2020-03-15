GREAT FALLS- Cascade County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were sent to a house on March 11 for a report of a man chasing family members away with a baseball bat.
Court documents say deputies talked to two victims who said they were afraid to return to the house because of their brother Jordan Ingraham.
The night before, Ingraham had caused a disturbance and threatened a victim, yelling at her and threatening to light the house on fire one of the victims said.
The victim then locked herself in a bedroom and Ingraham tried to break the bedroom door down until deputies arrived.
Deputies took Ingraham to a friend’s house to calm him down.
When the victim came out of the room court documents say she noticed a knife outside the door that was not there before Ingraham’s attack.
Ingraham later returned from the friend’s house in the middle of the night and broke down the front door using an axe and stabbed the front tire of a pickup truck.
Court documents say Ingraham eventually went into a camper parked on the property where he had been living and fell asleep.
The next morning, the front door Ingraham broke down and the tire on the truck that Ingraham flattened were discovered when three victims were going to work.
They called another person for a ride and when they arrived, Ingraham came out of the camper and ran into the garage.
According to court documents, Ingraham picked up an axe and a baseball bat and ran towards the victims who all ran into the car to try and escape.
Ingraham chased them down the driveway still holding on to the axe and the bat and tried to cut them off in the street.
The driver of the car then sped away so Ingraham couldn’t reach them.
All of the victims said they were afraid Ingraham would hit them with the axe or bat as they left and that they were afraid he was going to harm or possibly kill them if he was able to catch them.
Ingraham was found by deputies as he was walking down the road away from the house and refused to answer any questions.
Court documents note Ingraham has a prior felony conviction for theft and one prior partner or family member assault conviction.
Jordan Ingraham’s score on the Pre-trial Safety Assessment tool is level 2.
Jordan Tyler Ingraham has been charged with three counts of assault with a weapon, criminal mischief and two charges of partner or family member assault.