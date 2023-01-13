POPLAR, Mont. - A home in Poplar exploded after a caller reported a possible gas leak Thursday night.
Just before 11:00 pm, the Poplar Volunteer Fire Department (PVFD) received a call for service on Red Thunder Road for a possible gas leak.
According to the PVFD, while crews were on their way, an unknown ignition source caused an explosion, collapsing the structure.
Firefighters worked alongside Fort Peck Tribal law enforcement to rescue a woman from the residence.
Two other occupants were able to escape on their own.
The victims of the explosion were subsequently flown out due to burn injuries. Their condition is unknown at this time.
As of Friday around noon, crews are continuing to monitor the scene. People may notice smoke and small amounts of fire still present.
“The Poplar Volunteer Fire department would like to recognize Fort Peck Tribal officers 573 and 538 your heroism and rescue efforts. Additionally the Fire Dept would like to commend firefighters Sierra Lemay and Curtis Rankin for diligent and successful efforts during last night's call,” PBFD, said. “Additional thanks goes out to the resources that responded. Tribal DES, NEMHS EMS, Tribal Law Enforcement, Roosevelt County DES, and Wolf Point Volunteer Fire Department.”
