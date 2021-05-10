Vigil to take place for Arden Pepion

BROWNING, Mont. - A vigil service for missing 3-year-old Arden Pepion will take place Friday, May 14.
According to the event poster, the event will happen at the Government Square in Browning from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
