Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF CENTRAL MONTANA, NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA, AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN CENTRAL MONTANA, CASCADE. IN NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA, EASTERN GLACIER, EASTERN PONDERA, EASTERN TETON, NORTHERN ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT, AND SOUTHERN ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT. IN WEST CENTRAL MONTANA, CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK. * FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * PERIODS OF HEAVY RAIN ARE LIKELY TO DEVELOP LATE SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY. THE HIGHEST RAINFALL TOTALS, POSSIBLY UP TO 6 INCHES, ARE MOST LIKELY TO FOCUS ALONG THE CENTRAL AND NORTHERN PORTIONS OF THE ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT. * STREAMS AND RIVERS ORIGINATING WITHIN THE ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT COULD EXPERIENCE RAPID RISES IN WATER LEVELS AND FLOW RATES BY MONDAY MORNING, POSSIBLY INCLUDING THE TETON, SUN, AND DEARBORN RIVERS, AND ELK CREEK NEAR AUGUSTA. ADDITIONAL STREAM RISES ARE ALSO POSSIBLE ALONG THE NORTHERN ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT. FLOODING ON THE MISSOURI RIVER IS NOT EXPECTED AT THIS TIME. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&