GREAT FALLS - After two decades of giving the Electric City a taste of drinks from all over the world, one business owner is getting ready to retire as another prepares to fill his shoes.
Gene Betz and his wife started Vintage Sellers store from the ground up, learning about wine, beer and other beverages as they went along. However, after years of hard work and dedication, Betz says he’s now ready to hand the reins over. His search for a buyer went on for roughly five years, after he reached what he felt was a good age for retirement.
“I wanted to retire before I wasn’t able to enjoy retirement,” said Betz.
After finding no luck for most of that time, he almost closed the store this month, with a ‘Going Out of Business Sale’ on Facebook.
“You know honestly I was devastated about it just because this is the only place in town that has such a great selection, and it’s kind of a community,” said Johnnie Scott, who’s been a customer since around 2010.
But much to Betz’s surprise, the online announcement sparked interest around the area to keep the store running, with a new agreement coming soon after.
“We weren’t going to make a lot of money on it, but we were going to get something out of it and the store was going to continue,” said Betz, “and that was more important to us, my wife and I, than how much we got out of it. Just the fact that it still existed.”
While a few potential clients reached out to possibly buy Vintage Sales, Betz ultimately decided to sell it to Tara Strunk. With her upcoming ownership on July 1, Strunk says she’ll continue the store under its original name and similar imports, while introducing new elements along the way.
“I’m planning on starting a beer club, so that’ll be something fun and new that I’ll bring to the business,” said Strunk.
After 20 long years as storerunner, Betz says he’ll miss helping his customers the most.
“I spent a lot of time just researching things and coming up with answers and doing special orders...Our customers become our friends over the years,” he said.
“Gene’s a personality and he’s been here for so long, and I really hope people give us a chance to prove that we will take care of them just like he did,” said Strunk.
As Betz gets ready for retirement, he says he plans on travelling more, and spending as much time as possible with family.