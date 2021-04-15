GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Catholic Schools are holding a virtual auction and fundraiser to benefit Great Falls Central High School and Our Lady of Lourdes.
The Ball fundraiser will be held April 17 starting at 7:00 pm and will include an online silent auction and a virtual live auction.
Some items being put up for the live auction include:
Vintage Nana’s Food Truck Party for 50
Float Trip on the Missouri River for 8
Custom Sapphire and Diamond Ring
Five night stay in Whitefish Mountain Resort
Four nights stay in Moonlight Basin Big Sky
The infamous Lourdes teacher backpack
Ultimate Mustang fan package
To participate in the Ball, you can go to Great Falls Central High School’s website here or the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School’s website here and following the links to the auction website to register for the event. The first 100 registered attendees will be entered into a drawing for a prize.
Early bidding for silent auction items will be available April 14 through April 18.