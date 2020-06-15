Virus numbers spike across Montana and 2 cases come from Cascade County

GREAT FALLS- While Montana sits at 80 active cases of coronavirus, Cascade County has also reported 2 new cases since Saturday, both from community spread.
The Cascade City-County Health Department says they’re still encouraging people to follow the basic health rules such as wearing masks, using hand sanitizer, and wiping down high- touch areas. Even though Cascade County may not be hit as hard as others, the CCHD says they don’t want numbers to spike higher then what they’re expecting.
Trisha Gardner, Cascade City-County health officer, says, “If numbers continue to rise we definitely won’t move forward through phasing, but we also have the potential to move backward as well.”
While many counties across the state have started to reopen that means more day-to-day interaction is taking place. Gardner says, because of that reason, they weren’t surprised at all when 2 new cases were reported.
Gardner says, “We were anticipating that we would see, with the reopening of places and relaxation of some of the guidelines and rules that we would see some cases pop up here and there. The piece that’s a little bit more concerning about these is that we don’t know where they originated from.”
Even though Montana has moved into phase-2 and many businesses are back open to the public, Gardner says there are still certain places that people should be aware of when going out.
Gardner says, “Anywhere where social distancing is more difficult… out at events, crowded grocery stores, crowded pharmacies, and crowded restaurants. Any of those places have the potential when you’re in or around a lot of people that's where spreads can happen.’
Gardner says since these two cases are considered to be contracted through community spread, they anticipate a few more cases to be reported soon. Gardner says at this time people shouldn’t be worried, but stay vigilant about their prevention methods.
If you are someone who remains in the house most of the day Gardner says that it is still recommended to keep washing your hands, avoid touching your face and be consistent about staying clean.