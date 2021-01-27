GREAT FALLS - Cascade County Sheriff, Jesse Slaughter, announced Wednesday that visitations at the Cascade County Detention Center will start again soon, but by appointment only.
In a release, Slaughter said detention staff is becoming busier with in-house activities again as things open back up across the state and in Cascade county.
The jail has already been opened back up to religious visits, Narcotics Anonymous, Alcohol Anonymous and Department of Child and Family Services meetings.
Visitations are planned to start again soon, but only by appointment to keep citizens from congregating in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office.
“Staffing is getting stretched thin with all these tasks all while trying to maintain a safe and secure facility,” Slaughter said. “Due to all of this, we will no longer be able to facilitate attorney/client phone calls and video chats in the video courtroom at the Detention Center. Inmates can still call from their PODs if attorneys have set up this feature with Staff Sergeant Pottratz.”
Starting Feb. 15, attorneys will have to schedule meetings with Gary Poore, 454-6820, as previously done prior to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Slaughter stated there are no COVID-19 cases in the jail, and that there have been no positives for several weeks.
Visitation rooms are cleaned and inmates are required to wear masks during visits.
If inmates do become COVID-19 positive, Slaughter says they now have ways to isolate them.
If you still do not want a face to face meeting, you can ask for a visitation room that has the glass with the slot to pass paperwork.