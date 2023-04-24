GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Montana, its a state known for its diverse terrain ranging from the rocky mountains to the great plains... A place many choose to visit in all seasons.
And in Great Falls, tourism is economically impacting the city - even though the snow and cold temperatures might not have you thinking.
In the Electric City, we see a lot of visitors throughout the entire year.
When you look at the state, there are roughly one million residents; and annually we see about 13 million visitors.
Last year, Great Falls saw 1.3 million overnight visitors in the community and they spent about $256 million locally.
"That added benefit of that $256 million that's coming into our economy is absolutely awesome. That money isn't being spent in just hotels. That money is spent in our gas stations and our restaurants and our shopping boutiques and outfitters and guides and fishing licenses and everything you would do if you were on vacation. So that's a nice spur to our local businesses that are benefiting from those 1.3 million visitors,” said Rebecca Engum, executive director of Great Falls Montana Tourism.
Great Falls is home to some premiere museums and throughout the year you'll find sporting events and concerts that bring more tourism to the area.
Great Falls is considered the base camp for Montana at the tourism office since it's within an hour of outdoor recreation and just mere hours from Glacier and Yellowstone.
