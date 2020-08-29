Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, FOLLOWED BY A WIND SHIFT, FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 113, 114, 115, 116, 117, AND 118... * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 113, 114, 115, 116, 117 AND 118. * TIMING...WEST WINDS WILL SHIFT TO THE NORTHWEST AND EVENTUALLY NORTH THIS EVENING. RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES WILL RISE ABOVE 30 PERCENT ONCE THE FRONT PASSES. * WINDS...WEST WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH WILL SHIFT NORTHWEST TO NORTH AT 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 11 PERCENT. * IMPACTS...ANY NEW OR EXISTING FIRES COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT TO CONTAIN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. PLEASE ADVISE THE APPROPRIATE OFFICIALS OR FIRE CREWS IN THESE AREAS OF THIS RED FLAG WARNING. &&