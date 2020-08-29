GREAT FALLS - Summer weeds can be a sore sight for your eyes, even in state parks like Giant Springs. However, instead of sprays and spades, one local club uses gas tanks and scuba gear to clear them underwater.
For over 20 years, volunteer divers jump into 56 degree waters to keep the surface below nice and tidy. The area is already gorgeous from a glance, but diving in the springs shows another side of its natural beauty.
“Here it’s absolutely pristine, it’s like diving in the ocean... You can watch the water coming out of the ground and bubbling,” said Mike Lucas, a member of the Electric City Dive Club.
To preserve it, the club pulls out weeds from below before they can grow above the surface.
“That stuff just gets pretty tall in the peak of the growing season, and the work that these folks do just helps keep the spring looking its best,” said State Park Ranger Kasey Linskey with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
After doing it for two decades, Lucas even wore functioning equipment from the late 1950’s, giving spectators a sense of appreciation for more modern gear.
“Some divers will be like, ‘Man, I wish I didn’t have to wear all this stuff.’ Well, when you put on the vintage scuba stuff and you actually dive, you really do appreciate all the safety features that have come along through the years,” said Lukas.
In the process, they also clear up any trinkets they find like wedding rings and coins, keeping the springs intact while teaching kids about scuba diving, Lukas’ favorite part.
“You just start handing them these coins and they just think it’s the coolest thing ever in the world,” he said.
You can’t swim yourself, but you can watch more underwater footage below, courtesy of William McDaniel’s YouTube page.