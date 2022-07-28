WEST GLACIER, Mont. - Volunteers are being recruited to help identify, classify and record behavior of bighorn sheep in Glacier National Park this season.
A release from Glacier National Park says the Crown of the Continent Research Learning Center (CCRLC) and biologists from the University of Memphis are recruiting and training 45 volunteers for the project.
Volunteers will gather bighorn sheep behavior data alongside biologists using provided spotting scopes and binoculars. No previous experience is necessary.
Those signing up to volunteer will need to wear typical hiking clothing and bring their own food and water.
Hiking distances will vary from 5 to 15 miles a day, with the ability to choose a preferred hiking location and dates.
Attendance is required at one of the following three training:
- August 26, 9 am to 5 pm, West Glacier
- September 9, 9 am to 5 pm, West Glacier
- September 30, 9 am to 5 pm, West Glacier
Training will be held at the Community Building at park headquarters in West Glacier at 162 Mather Drive.
Volunteers will have to complete at least two behavioral surveys within the following week of attending a training session.
For more information or to register, you can contact CCRL at (406)-888-7986 or email glac_citizen_science@nps.gov.
