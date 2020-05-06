Volunteers were hard at work over the weekend cleaning up a popular recreation area for visitors.
They spent hours scrubbing the cliffs in Neihart. Vandals spray painted hearts on several rocks in the area. Volunteer Charley Willett and his wife notice the graffiti last summer and say it made them upset. So, they joined a few other volunteers and banded together to get to work cleaning up.
Willett explains why it's so important for everyone to keep recreational areas in pristine condition, "This is our home and those cliffs represent our home, not just everyone's home but we live here and we feel like we have a duty and responsibility to help keep this place clean."
The volunteers spent close to $100 out of their own pockets to purchase supplies to clean the cliffs. Willett and his family also started the 'Into the Little Belts' Facebook page. They've just reached over 10,000 fans.
The Willetts plan to clean up dispersed campsites soon.