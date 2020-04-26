MEAGHER COUNTY- First responders in Meagher County responded to a report of an “exploded cabin” Saturday.
The Meagher County Sheriff posted to their social media saying when Meagher County Law Enforcement, Ambulance and Volunteer Fire arrived at the cabin on Newlan Creek Trail, they found the cabin significantly damaged.
Two people were transported to the Mountain View Medical Center and their condition is currently unknown at this time.
Firemen worked to ensure there was no more damage to the cabin and assisted medical personnel.
The cause of the incident is currently unknown.
Eleven volunteers responded to the incident according to Meagher County Sheriff's post.