GREAT FALLS - Local volunteers came together Saturday morning in helping one non-profit make progress in clearing out their run-down trailer. They cleared up most debris like glass in just over an hour, opening space for eventually removing the steel trailer frames that remain.
Brisk winds weren’t enough to stop them from lending a glove-covered hand, throwing away small wood pieces and raking leaf piles. “I love being out here, beautiful weather. I mean it’s a little breezy, but that just keeps you cooled off,” said John Godwin, one of the volunteers on scene.
This cleanup is the latest in what’s been a three week process, tearing down an Eagle Mount trailer after a wind-torn roof brought on months of weather damage.
“We just talked to a lot of different people to see if anyone could make use of it, but it was in bad shape,” said Beth McFadden, a chair of Eagle Mount’s Board of Directors. “We determined we just needed to demolish it.”
While the turnout wasn’t huge, McFadden says she’s grateful for everyone who helped out. “I know the staff at Eagle Mount is just astounded that that somebody would come in and do all of this work and you know, get people involved who just want to hello and don’t want anything back for it,” she said.
The Great Falls Rotary Club tells Montana Right Now they plan on selling any useable lumber they find, and giving the proceeds to Eagle Mount, since the pandemic kept them from hosting their usual fundraisers.
“2020’s been horrible in so many different ways, so anything we can do to help out is great,” said Godwin.
It may take a while to take the frames piece by piece, but both the Rotary Club and Eagle Mount say they plan on recycling as many of the parts as possible.