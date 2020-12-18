GREAT FALLS - Volunteers and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks relocated bighorn sheep into the Little Belt Mountains.
According to a Facebook post from Into the Little Belts, 50 sheep were medically evaluated, collard and immunized.
The volunteers were a part of three separate organizations: The Montana Bowhunters Association, SCI of Great Falls and Montana Wild Sheep.
