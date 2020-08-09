Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117, AND 118... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING. * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117 AND 118. * TIMING...TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING. * WINDS...WEST 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 30 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 15 PERCENT. * TEMPERATURES...AROUND 70. * IMPACTS...FIRES IGNITE QUICKLY AND EASILY AND SPREAD RAPIDLY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FIRE WEATHER WATCH MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE POSSIBLE. A COMBINATION OF GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES WILL CREATE HIGH FIRE GROWTH POTENTIAL. PLEASE ADVISE THE APPROPRIATE OFFICIALS OR FIRE CREWS IN THESE AREAS OF THIS FIRE WEATHER WATCH. &&