If you're looking for something to fill your time but prefer pets to people, the Great Falls Animal Shelter is looking for volunteers to join their team.

Currently more than 130 animals are looking for a forever home in the electric city.

While they are currently understaffed by about three and a half employees and volunteers, everyone is doing their best to take care of all the critters.

Interim manager, Jillian Vanoverbeke, says she wants people to know there are plenty of opportunities at the shelter if you want to donate your time.

But more importantly...

"There are animals out there for adoption, everybody needs a home, and again there is someone for everyone. There’s all kinds of volunteer opportunities here at the shelter if you're looking to get out there with your kids, I think the youngest they can volunteer is 10 they do still have to be with their parents. but there is something for everyone here. even if you can't adopt and you still want to work with the animals, come in join our volunteer program,” Vanoverbeke said.

To begin volunteering with the shelter click here.