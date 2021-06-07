GREAT FALLS, Mont. - With the weather heating up people are itching to get outside, but not before a little spring cleaning.

In Great Falls, Fish Wildlife and Parks is looking for volunteers to help clear the hiking trails at Giant Springs Park on Saturday, June 12th.

FWP Official says this event is as necessary as mowing your lawn at home, but with more of a social aspect.

“There are regular crews that work in the park as well, but again to go the ongoing maintenance it helps to get people out there and it’s a chance to engage with the park’s users. There are people here, you know, every day, walking the trails, I’m one of them, and so its a good way to give something back and help maintain that,” said Dave Hagengruber, with FWP.

The event will start Saturday morning and will last until the afternoon.

For more information call the Great Falls FWP or the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center