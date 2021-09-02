GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Volunteers are needed for three upcoming maintenance projects at Great Falls area state parks in September.
The first project will be Sept. 11, where Giant Springs State Park will host a community trail volunteer workday for the 9/11 Commemoration Day of Service.
Work will start at 9:30 am at the Ryan Trailhead along the north shore and will include trimming overgrown vegetation along the trails and maintenance of the trail tread.
On Sept. 18, Giant Springs is looking for volunteers to assist with a trail project from 10:00 am until noon.
Work will include repairing trails that were damaged over the summer and helping to prepare trails for wet weather ahead in the fall.
Pre-registration is required for both events.
If you are interested, you can contact Giant Springs Ranger Station at 727-1212 or email zoe.smiarowski@mt.gov to sign up.
A noxious weed pull event is being held by Tower Rock State Park on National Public Lands Day, Sept. 25 from 10:00 am until noon to help in removing invasive spotted knapweed
This event is weather-dependent and may be canceled due to ice or snow. Please call First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park at 866-2217 to reserve a spot.
Volunteers at all events are asked to wear long pants, sturdy close-toed shoes or hiking boots and to bring plenty of water, snacks, sunscreen and anything else they would like to have for a few hours of trail work.
Tools and gloves will be provided.
Participation in these events will require varying degrees of physical labor, including digging, bending, lifting, and the use of trail tools.
Visitors to the parks are asked to be mindful of the days when work is occurring on trails and in the park, as they might see increased activity around trailheads and on trails, encounter volunteers working along the trails, and notice more movement of staff vehicles.