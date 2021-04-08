GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Volunteers are needed to help in removing an invasive weed from Tower Rock State Park near Cascade.
The volunteer event to remove spotted knapweed from the park in a weed bull will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on April 18.
Gloves and tools will be provided for participants, however, participants are encouraged to bring their own for comfort.
Volunteers should bring plenty of water, snacks, a hat, sturdy hiking boots, and sunscreen and closed-toed shoes and long pants are highly recommended.
Pre-registration is required and there will be 15 spots available.
The event is weather-dependent and may be canceled due to ice or snow.
If you would like to volunteer, you are asked to please call First Peoples Buffalo Jump at 406-866-2217 to reserve your spot.