CASCADE COUNTY - Some locals took advantage of Friday’s sunshine, volunteering at First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park as a way of giving back on 9-11’s Day of Service, maintaining hiking trails in the area.
With shovels, rakes and tools in hand volunteers and park rangers spent all morning treating the park’s trails for communities to enjoy. Together, they leveled out rocky paths, collected stone piles and covered open dirt, both created from wet or snowy weather over time.
“It’s just really rewarding to see all these people that really want to help improve our park system,” said Sarah Norlin, the cultural parks stewards.
It’s a constant work-in-progress, making it easier for hikers to enjoy the park’s sights without worrying about tripping over.
"It's primarily a safety issue. If we let our trails go, they can become very unsafe for people. People can roll their ankles, they can slip and fall," Norlin explained.
For Volunteer Zachary Graham, the opportunity to help provides a sense of unity, especially during uncertain times.
"There's people from all sorts of different areas and parts of the community. So when we're all coming together we're remembering that we can come together for a common goal and work on something and have a little bit of fun while we do it," said Graham.
Organizers say the effort is their way of encouraging community service while honoring the heroes who came before.
"We're just trying to continue that sense of stewardship and that community engagement by getting people out to volunteer," said Norlin.
The park's always looking for more helping hands, and if you'd like to volunteer, you can check out their official Facebook page.