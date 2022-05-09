GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Volunteers play a crucial role to many things, including making work easier for the Great Falls Police Department.
Whether it's helping downtown, patrolling on bikes, setting up citizen academy's, the Volunteer in Police Service (VIP) program is partnering with GFPD and the community to enhance police services and make Great Falls a safer place to live.
"So they're they're a tremendous support and have become actually quite critical to the success of the police department," said Adrienne Ehrke, volunteer coordinator for GFPD.
The VIP program started in 2013 and Ehrke says they have about 30 volunteers with GFPD.
"The primary program [they oversee] is the abandoned vehicle program, which includes large vehicle ordinance, they listen to and make phone calls for detectives, they assist with the Citizens Academy, and they help down in records," said Ehrke.
She says having volunteers help safe police officers a lot of time.
"They can go and do higher priority things... and they don't have to worry about the abandoned vehicles and it also serves the community well because it is a low priority. If it was left just to the police officers, they just simply wouldn't get the service they're getting right now with the volunteers because officers would be pulled away all the time to go take a higher priority call," said Ehrke.
When it comes to volunteers authority...
"So the volunteers do not have the authority to actually issue citations... So they do the investigative part and they apply stickers. When they apply stickers, they're just notifying and sharing information, letting the the owner know there's an issue. And then they bring the report back here [GFPD] and based on their investigation, a police officer will issue a ticket, or not, based on what the volunteers have found," said Ehrke
According to Ehrke, volunteers typically work about 1,200 reports for just abandoned vehicles a year and so far this year, they are up 32% for those reports so they are extremely grateful for their volunteers.
To learn more about volunteering for GFPD, click here.
