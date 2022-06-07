GREAT FALLS, Mont. - In Great Falls, voting is well underway as polls opened at 7:00 A.M. Tuesday at the Montana ExpoPark Exhibition Hall.
Cascade County Clerk and Recorder and Elections Administrator, Rina Fontana Moore, says 72% of the voters are mailing in their ballots this year.
Which has caused for a fairly slow day with people coming to vote in waves.
As of 2:00 P.M., Moore says they've received about 16,000 ballots back with another 4,000 just in the last few days and she's expecting several thousand more back.
You can vote until 8:00 P.M. tonight at Exhibition Hall, in Cascade, Belt, Fort Shaw, or Vaughn.
You can turn in your ballot at all of those locations and at the Cascade County Courthouse Annex and there is also a drop-off location at the ExpoPark.
