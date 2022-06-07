GREAT FALLS, Mont. - In Great Falls, voting went off without a hitch as polls opened at 7:00 A.M. Tuesday at the Montana ExpoPark Exhibition Hall.
Cascade County Clerk and Recorder and Elections Administrator, Rina Fontana Moore, says 72% of the voters are mailing in their ballots this year.
Which has caused for a fairly slow day with people coming to vote in waves.
As of 2:00 P.M., Moore says they've received about 16,000 ballots back with another 4,000 just in the last few days and she's expecting several thousand more back.
"So you get to make the decision either at one of our tables or at your kitchen table, whichever. And you are choosing precinct committee people that will control the Democratic or Republican Central Committee. You're picking legislative candidates that will go to Helena and 23 and start changing laws that, in fact, all of us there's congressional candidates on the ballot," said Rina.
You could vote until 8:00 P.M. at Exhibition Hall, in Cascade, Belt, Fort Shaw, or Vaughn.
"There's also a contested sheriff's race on the Republican ticket that will be decided today. So today was very important to get your vote in," said Rina.
