Voyagers return for 2021 baseball season

GREAT FALLS- After having to cancel their season last year due to covid-19, the Great Falls Voyagers are back and ready to bring some baseball to the electric city.
While many stadiums around the nation are still holding restrictions in place, staff at Centene say we can expect to see things just as they were two years ago.
Despite going through a summer without Pioneer League baseball, Centene stadium was fortunate enough to hold outside events to keep business afloat.
The stadium was also able to keep all staff members throughout the year, which General Manager Scott Lettre says helped tremendously.
"We had two people who came out of town who actually stayed on and helped us out throughout our whole event summer, and they did an amazing job and we were so happy to have them. Even though it wasn't a baseball season like it used to back in 2020 we were able to have events out here and be able to do something for the summer," said Lettre.
Although it’s been a while since the stadium seats were filled, Lettre says they're ready to get back to normal operations.
"We are so excited to have baseball back here this summer. Our schedule came out in I believe it was early February. Ever since then we have been going 100% to try and get everything ready for the summer and to make sure we're ready for when we open up here in a couple of weeks on May 26th."
The first home game will begin at 7pm and all concession and VIP catering sections will be open as normal.
As for restrictions such as mask-wearing and social distancing, Lettre says they will not be in place.