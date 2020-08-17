Montana is entering a Weather Authority Alert for dangerous heat, thunderstorms and high fire danger.
In western Montana, we'll be seeing thunderstorms beginning Monday night, Tuesday afternoon, Tuesday evening and lasting through Wednesday night. The National Weather Service says moisture will increase each day with potential downpours, a lot of lightning and gusty winds.
High temperatures will reach the mid-90s in the Flathead Valley, high 90s to 100-degrees Fahrenheit in the Mission, Missoula and Bitterroot valleys until 9 p.m. Tuesday. Low temperatures are forecasted to be in the high 50s to mid-60s.
In north central and southwest Montana, there will also be isolated and scattered thunderstorms with lightning and heavy winds beginning Tuesday through Thursday. Wind gusts may reach 60 miles-per-hour. Lightning may ignite new fires.
In central and north central Montana, high temperatures will reach 95 to 100-degrees Fahrenheit from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday, dropping to overnight lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
In this extreme heat, make sure to drink enough fluids and stay out of the sun whenever possible. Check in with relatives and neighbors. Never leave young children or pets in vehicles unattended for any reason.
It is important to be extra careful while working or spending time outside -- NWS suggests rescheduling any strenuous outdoor activities to early morning or evening. Make sure to wear light and loose clothing when possible. NWS urges the public to be aware of heat exhaustion and heat stroke signs -- anyone suffering signs of excessive heat should relocate to a cool shady area. Call 9-1-1 in case of a heat stroke.