Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...HIGH TEMPERATURES OF 95 TO 105. OVERNIGHT LOWS IN THE 60S TO LOWER 70S. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...HOT TEMPERATURES MAY CAUSE HEAT ILLNESSES TO OCCUR. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT OF THE SUN, AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. YOUNG CHILDREN AND PETS SHOULD NEVER BE LEFT UNATTENDED IN VEHICLES UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES. TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHTWEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY! CALL 9 1 1. &&

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 113, 114, 115, AND 117... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS, WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING. * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 113, 114, 115 AND 117. * WINDS...WEST 10 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 28 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 10 PERCENT. * TEMPERATURES...IN THE UPPER 90S. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND NEAR-RECORD WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. PLEASE ADVISE THE APPROPRIATE OFFICIALS OR FIRE CREWS IN THESE AREAS OF THIS RED FLAG WARNING. &&