GREAT FALLS - The yearly Waking the Dead tour strives to give fresh perspectives on historical figures from the area. What originally started as a Halloween tour quickly shifted to a celebration of people from the Electric City’s history and the legacies they left behind, as the Sunday event turns 10 years old.
Smaller crowds than usual traveled from one memorial to the next, learning of local famous figures and the lives they lived thanks to volunteer actors, some of whom are direct relatives/descendants.
“The first year we used tour guides, and then we found that having storytellers at the various graves really made it come alive,” said Norma Ashby Smith, a chairperson for the event.
When asked about preparations for getting into character, Volunteer Actor Dwight Smith said research is number one.
“We like to go into newspapers and various magazines,” he said.
Some even brought costumes and clothes from different time periods, humanizing their stories as they reenact past lifetimes with their successes, flaws and everything in between.
“We want [people] to leave here knowing that these were truly living people that had a wonderful story that we’ll never hear unless we reenact it,” said Dwight.
On top of teaching local history, the event also gives back to different community organizations every year, like the city’s Park and Recreation Office, as well as The History Museum.
“None of this money ever stays with the committee, we love to pour it back, and it gives an incentive to people to come out and support this,” said Norma.
This time around, money from ticket sales goes towards replacing and planting new trees at the Highland Cemetery, where Waking the Dead takes place every year.