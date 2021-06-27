GREAT FALLS, Mont - With bowler hats, walking sticks and dresses from decades ago, actors tapped into Central Montana’s records and brought a few historical icons back to life for their 11th yearly Waking the Dead tour.
Outside of well known figures like Electric City Founder Paris Gibson, the people behind this also have their spotlight on a few fresh faces from history.
A couple feature John and Mattie Castner, a white husband and black wife who founded the Belt community in a time when racism was more apparent.
“The situation in Montana and the rest of the North was not as bad as the South, but it wasn’t very good in a lot of ways,” said Ken Robison, who’s portraying John with Taniya Reovan as Mattie.
Despite that, their go-getting attitude brought them success over time, from their long-lasting marriage to the shops they ran. “[Mattie] had a substantial ranch, grew huge amounts of her own vegetables,” said Robison.
“I am so honored,” said fellow Actor Dwight Smith for shining a light on Medal of Honor Winner Captain John Moran, who bravely led his troops during a surprise attack from Fillipino guerillas during the Philippine Insurrection.
“Where they were were out in irrigation dikes when they were ambushed by the rebel forces, and instead of retreating, Capt. Moran said ‘Men, follow me!’ And he rushed them,” said Smith. While a few of them died, Capt. Moran and his soldiers ultimately won that battle despite the odds.
And with no more health restrictions, legacies from Capt. Moran, the Castners’ and nine others reached hundreds of people this time around thanks to several tours throughout the afternoon. “It’s a great educational opportunity,” said Reovan.
No matter where they came from or what they went through, the actors tell Montana Right Now their stories of perseverance offer inspiration in a post-COVID-19 world.
“This is a great example of if you want to achieve something or do something, if you put your mind to it, you can overcome,” said Reovan.
The organizers are always looking for more people to highlight. So if you’d like to suggest other possible icons for future tours, you can call Event Chairperson Norma Ashby Smith at (406) 453-7078.