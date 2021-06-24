GREAT FALLS, Mont. - It's that time of year again- when local history buffs dust off their top hats and petty coats all to tell the life stories of Great Falls icons.
While you can expect Charlie Russell and Paris Gibson make their appearance once again. This year, you'll get to meet a few new faces, including Ralph Jones.
Jones was in the civil war before moving to Montana and is even a medal of honor recipient.
What you might not know about Jones is the crazy story behind his death and the stories of so many others who are now laying to rest at the highland cemetery.
The main purpose is to educate our wonderful citizens of great falls and surrounding areas about the heritage of the people that lived and made our community what it is today,” Norma Ashby Smith, chairperson of Waking the Dead
to find out how jones died and learn more about the other icons you can check out the Waking the Dead tour this Sunday. Tickets available at Kaufman’s Menswear, downtown.