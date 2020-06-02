GREAT FALLS- The Great Falls Pre-relese Center is reporting a walkaway,

The GFPRC says Charlotte Bear Robe left where she works without permission in a gray vehicle and did not return or contact the pre-release center.

Charlotte is five feet four inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen June 2 wearing a white shirt, black pants, and black and white shoes. 

If you have seen or know of Charlotte Bear Robe’s whereabouts, you are asked to notify your local law enforcement.

