GREAT FALLS- The Great Falls Pre-relese Center is reporting a walkaway,
The GFPRC says Charlotte Bear Robe left where she works without permission in a gray vehicle and did not return or contact the pre-release center.
Charlotte is five feet four inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.
She was last seen June 2 wearing a white shirt, black pants, and black and white shoes.
If you have seen or know of Charlotte Bear Robe’s whereabouts, you are asked to notify your local law enforcement.