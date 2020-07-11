GREAT FALLS- A man that had absconded from the Montana Department of Corrections in Billings and lead Cascade County Sheriff’s Deputies on a high-speed pursuit has been arrested.
A release from Cascade County Sheriff, Jesse Slaughter, says Sheriff’s Deputies and the Cascade County Violent Crimes Prevention Task Force were investigating wanted fugitive, Tyrell Nault.
The Violent Crimes Task Force had information that Nault was driving a black Chrysler 300, and they developed and initiated a plan to apprehend Nault before he entered a highly-populated area.
On June 25, Nault lead deputies and U.S. Marshals on a high-speed pursuit through Great Falls, however, the pursuit was ended due to public safety.
The situation continued to be investigated, and Nault was later seen by deputies at mile marker 117 US Highway 200 heading east.
When deputies tried to initiate a traffic stop by activating their emergency lights, Nault continued east and began to drive 121 miles per hour in a 70 miles per hour zone.
Deputies engaged in a short pursuit which ended after sheriff’s deputies deployed stop sticks.
The release says Nault followed verbal commands and was taken into custody without further incident.
Tyrell Nault was arrested for fleeing or eluding a peace officer, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle in willful or wanton disregard for the safety of persons or property, driving while license suspended or revoked and for operating a motor vehicle on a public highway while privilege to do so is suspended.