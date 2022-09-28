Wanted person deceased following officer-involved shooting in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A person wanted by law enforcement has died after an officer-involved shooting in Great Falls Wednesday morning.
The Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) initially reported law enforcement was working an incident in the vicinity of 18th Ave. S and 2nd St. S.
Just after 8:00 am, GFPD, Montana Probation and Parole and U.S. Marshals were working together as a part of the Montana Violent Offenders Task Force, GFPD Chief, Jeff Newton reported.
At the time, law enforcement was reportedly working an investigation to apprehend a wanted suspect, who is known to law enforcement, who had a no bond warrant for their arrest.
Just before 9:00 am, the task force was at a residence on 16th Ave. S, where they made contact with the wanted person, who fled on foot with a weapon.
The pursuit reportedly ended with an officer-involved shooting, and officers on scene performed life-saving measures as EMS personnel responded.
The person who was wanted has succumbed to their wounds.
Newton says the crime scene encompasses a large area, from the 200 block of 16th Ave. S to around two blocks south.
At this time, the public is being asked to avoid the area if possible.
There are no other threats to the community and the scene is considered static and clear.
