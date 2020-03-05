GLASGOW, MONTANA- The National Weather Service Glasgow Montana says temperatures for northeastern Montana are expected to warm up Friday.
According to the NWS, temperatures Friday will range from 45 degrees Fahrenheit in Opheim to 67 degrees Fahrenheit in Jordan.
With the recent warmth, they are also warning people about melting ice on frozen lakes.
A flood advisory is in effect for northern Phillips County and Valley County until Sunday morning.
Melting snow is expected to bring flooding to small streams in the area with warm temperatures increasing the flooding.