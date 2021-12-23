Weather Alert

...Snow showers with gusty winds bringing reduced visibility this evening... A strong Pacific cold front will move west to east this evening, bringing a period of gusty westerly winds and light to moderate snow shower activity. Temperatures behind the front are expected to fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s. The front will likely pass the Helena and Great Falls areas between 5 and 8 pm, and Lewistown and Bozeman between 8 and 11 pm. The heavier snow showers could briefly drop visibility to less than a mile, with wind gusts in excess of 40 mph. Roadways may become slippery due to falling and blowing snow, and the refreezing of any wet surfaces. Anyone traveling this evening should be prepared for highly variable road conditions across short distances.