Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Cascade County below 5000ft, Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton, Eastern Toole and Liberty, Hill County and Western and Central Chouteau County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&