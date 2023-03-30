BROWNING, Mont. - Law enforcement served a search warrant on a home of a suspected drug dealer in the Blackfeet Nation.
Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services Drug Enforcement unit along with the Glacier County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on the house of a suspected meth dealer.
The residence was in the North Flat Iron Subdivision, within the exterior boundaries of the Blackfeet Nation.
Several items were seized by officers that were evident of drug trafficking, according to Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services.
Some of the items recovered included prepackaged meth, digital scales, money, packaging material and several items of drug paraphernalia.
Two people have been arrested related to the search and they have been charged tribally at this time.
An investigation is ongoing and no further information has been released at this time.
