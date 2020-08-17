GREAT FALLS – Masks, sanitizers and colored pencils it’s time to get back to school shopping for your student for the upcoming school year.
Your child wants the materials that not only work but also represent their personalities around the school. Joining the category of colored folders, character lunch boxes, and much more are face masks.
But what is better for your student a disposable or a washable?
Well, it comes down to personal preference and what is most affordable to you.
On average a two-pack of washable face masks will run you about 5 dollars and a 20 pack of disposable will cost about 16 dollars.
According to Hopkinsmedicine.org, you should wash a mask after every wearing.
“I don’t have that much of masks, so I put some masks in to like match my outfits and my mom was like a good idea,” said Maya Stringer, 8th Grader.
If you bought enough washable masks to cover your child for Monday through Friday it would be roughly 15 dollars with one mask extra for the weekend, allowing you to wash them all up on Sunday to be ready for the school week ahead.
“I don’t care…it’s just we got to put them on and leave them on,” said Brittyn D’Angelo, 4th Grader.
Other important items to be on the lookout for are hand wipes and sanitizers.
All of the supplies list for GFPS and more info on the school year can be found here.