News release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana
GREAT FALLS — A Washington man who admitted to trafficking drugs in Cascade County and the Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation after law enforcement seized more than five pounds of methamphetamine along with other drugs from his vehicle was sentenced today to 12 years and six months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.
Jorge Perez, aka Chicago, 41, of Spokane, Washington, pleaded guilty in October 2022 to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.
Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided.
The government alleged in court documents that in March 2022, law enforcement learned that Perez was bringing large quantities of meth, heroin, cocaine and fentanyl from Spokane to the Great Falls area for distribution. The FBI’s investigation identified the vehicle Perez was driving and, with assistance from local law enforcement, stopped the vehicle outside of Great Falls in June 2022. Perez was the driver and sole occupant and had more than $4,000 cash on his person. Perez admitted there were pounds of drugs in the vehicle. Law enforcement seized approximately five pounds of meth, which is the equivalent of 18,120 doses, along with cocaine and fentanyl pills. In a second traffic stop in which Perez was a passenger, law enforcement found meth, cocaine and heroin in the vehicle. In a third traffic stop, on the Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation, in which Perez was the driver and sole passenger, law enforcement found meth, cocaine and fentanyl.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Ethan R. Plaut prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, Great Falls Police Department, Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, Montana Highway Patrol and Chippewa Cree Law Enforcement.
This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.
