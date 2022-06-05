GREAT FALLS, Mont. - History is coming alive once again in the Electric City for the 12th Annual Waking the Dead on June 26.
Tours at the Highland Cemetery in Great Falls will be held at 1:00 pm and 3:00 pm Sunday, June 26.
Storytellers will be present at 12 graves in the cemetery to tell the stories of the people buried there.
Great Falls Park and Recreation says the graves and their storytellers are:
Paris& Valeria Gibson, Great Falls founder and his wife, Bruce Cusker; Vinegar Jones, Great Falls first builder and contractor, Ken Robison; Ed Shields, Great NorthernRailroad conductor who brought the story of the dog Shep to worldwide fame, Bill Zins, great nephew; Ralph Jones, fell off the stack and died, Darren Smith; Capt. John E. Moran, recipient of Montana National Guard Medal of Honor, Dwight D. Smith, Lt. Col., USAF, Ret.; Robert Vaughn, early Sun River Valley homesteader, Cory Larsen; Kenneth McIver, dairyman, Dirk Larsen; Edwin Norris, Montana Governor: Dirk Larsen; Josephine Trigg, Children’s Librarian, Great Falls Public Library, Paula Egan-Wright; Charlie Russell, western artist, Bill Bronson: William T. Haney, early Great Falls businessman, Austin Haney, great-grandson.
Cars will park in the field inside the cemetery gate, and three trailers will be loaded. People are asked to arrive 15 minutes early to keep tours on schedule.
Tour seating is limited, and if you are planning on attending, tickets can be bought in advance at Kaufmans Menswear, 411 Central Ave.. Tickets are $15 to ride and $10 to walk.
You can find more information by contacting Norma Ashby Smith, Tours Chairman, at 406-590-6798, or ashby7@charter.net.
