Christian Cassell caught footage of what he says are likely empty old underground fuel tanks rolling down I-15 near the National Weather Service in Great Falls.

Video captured shows a tank rolling down the interstate before showing another one hitting a sign advertising lodging and food in Great Falls.

Exit 278 sign snowing lodging and food in Great Falls

Image of the sign before it was knocked over by an object blown by the wind near the National Weather Service in Great Falls. 

