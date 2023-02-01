HARLEM, Mont. - A water break in Harlem has left residents without water for a few days now.
On Monday, the City of Harlem posted a notice to residents, saying that water was going to be shut off due to a water break.
Complications in the repair have extended the outage through Wednesday.
Tuesday, the City announced Public Works would be turning on water for short periods of time and that crews are working diligently to fix the break and return services.
Later that day, the City shared that the water will be turned on at certain points in the day for residents to flush toilets, fill bathtubs and fill jugs.
As of Wednesday around 11:30 am, the City says water is still off and that the leak has been located.
Water will not be turned on for the afternoon to keep from extending the repair process.
