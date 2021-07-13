GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Agriculture is rapidly changing from a focus on barley and wheat to canola, chickpeas and industrial hemp. But what does this change have have in store for farmers and consumers?
That is the question the Great Falls Chamber of Commerce is trying to tackle with the Future of Agriculture tour.
One of the stops on the tour was at Montana Valley Irrigation, where parts manager Matt Reitz gave a talk about water conservation and why it is more important now than ever..
He said Only 2.5% of the water supply on earth is fresh, and of that only 30% is available to people…
By the end of the century there are estimated to be 10 billion people using the earth's natural resources including water and food. Because there is only a finite number of these resources… it is important to remember to conserve as much as possible. Mitch Konen, President of Montana Green Growers Association, said that as farmers, suppliers and consumers… we are all in this together.
“We're not here just for us, we're here for the entire society, you know. Were supplying the work with cheap affordable food as best we can.”
If you would like to know more about how to learn more about water conservation on the farm or in the home you can call Montana Valley Irrigation at (406)761-8195.