CHINOOK, Mont. - According to a notice posted on Facebook, all properties receiving city water will be temporarily shut off to repair a defective water line.
This will take place April 21 - April 22 from 7:00 p.m. to 9 a.m., according to the post.
The city says this is expected to be many hours and encourages people to prepare for the lack of water.
They say once the water is turned back on, they will be on a boil order and advise people to not drink the water but say you can do laundry or dishes.
For updates, the city says they will be positing on Facebook, their website, and on the radio.
If you have any concerns regarding the interruption, you're asked to call the city at 406-357-3160.