GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Weapons are being prohibited in the Civic Center following a Standing Order issued by Municipal Court Judge Steve Bolstad.
On Feb. 18, House Bil 102 was signed into law by Governor Greg Gianforte, expanding the concealed carry of firearms in public places.
According to the order, the change is to ensure the safety and well-being of all judicial officers, judicial staff, Municipal Court employees, law enforcement personnel, litigants, potential jurors, jurors, witnesses and visitors.
The Standing Order says that the Great Falls Municipal Court holds its proceedings in the Great Falls Civic Center and that judicial officers walking through unsecured areas may be subject to reprisal or attack.
“The Civic Center is configured in such a manner that judicial officers are required to walk for Court proceedings from secured chambers through the unsecured areas on the first and second floors of the Civic Center, where they may encounter or have to pass by litigants, or are required to walk from secured chambers to Clerk offices through open and unsecured areas of the building,” the order reads.
All people are prohibited by the Standing Order from possessing or carrying firearms or other weapons in any part of the Great Falls Civic Center, except for law enforcement or judicial personnel with a current valid permit.
You can read the full Standing Order here.