GREAT FALLS, Mont. – Montana’s Weather Authority has called for a Weather Authority Alert for high winds in excess of 50 mph this week.
A High Wind Watch is in place for central, south central, and north central Montana. Wind gusts are expected to be in excess of 50 mph and could reach 60 mph. The winds will pick up Tuesday night into Wednesday.
Gusty winds will impact the state on Wednesday, with the strongest across the central corridor.
Damaging winds could knock down trees and power lines. Travel may be difficult for high profile vehicles. Make sure to secure loose objects, including Halloween decorations.