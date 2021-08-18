GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Typically a bride plans her wedding day for years, but when something unexpected happens the dream can turn sour quickly. This was the case for one couple last weekend in Glacier National Park until a local business lent a helping hand.
Alyssa Jonasen and Lester Johnson tied the knot this past Saturday, but just a few days prior they got bad news.
Their caterer canceled at the last minute, and desperate to find a new source of food for nearly 250 guests, the couple reached out to a favorite local restaurant: Teriyaki Madness.
After a short meeting and a few emergency grocery deliveries later, the crisis was averted.
Aaron Weissman says he was more than happy to help out for the couple’s special day.
“I was really excited that we were able to relieve the concerns of the bride and the mother of the bride, and just tell them, “We’re going to help you out. we’re going to take care of you. it’s going to be okay” and you could see the relief just come off their shoulders,” Weissman said.
Weissman and his team cooked for two days before transporting 96 trays of food to Glacier, saving their wedding day.