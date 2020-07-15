Every Wednesday night for the remainder of the summer, Giant Springs State park is hosting Wednesday night trivia.
“We think that it’s a social distance friendly event that will be able to get people down and out on summer nights.” Said AmeriCorps Member Serving at Giant Springs State Park.
It started last week and park officials say because it’s outside, it is easier to partake in social distancing.
“We’re going to be sitting at a table and so people can bring their lawn chairs and set up as far away as they would like because we’re going to have a sound system so people will be able to hear over the microphone from a little bit farther away.” Said Auld.
They are limiting the number of teams there are and the amount of people that are on teams to keep everyone safe.
”So, it’s really important that we have only under a certain amount of people. So, we are taking 8 teams of 6 people maximum each. After that we’re going to have to start turning people away if more people show up.”
Each week there will be 5 rounds with 10 questions each. There will be new rounds each week and music playing in between the rounds.
“You’re welcome to bring blankets, food, if your dogs are on leash, you’re welcome to bring your dog, you’re welcome to bring alcohol. It is definitely a family friendly event so please keep that in mind. But we do welcome everyone down to trivia.” Said Auld
To make sure you and your group has a spot, Auld encourages you to show up early.
Trivia starts at 7:00-pm down by the giant springs and you can check in with park officials at a table that will be set up in front of the giant springs.
They haven’t set an end to the trivia series and Auld tells us they are hoping to continue it through the summer and possibly into September.
“We are going to be getting a lot less light, so when it starts getting darker in the evenings and a little bit colder, we’re going to have to stop. But for the foreseeable future, so at least for the next few months we’ll be holding Wednesday trivia.” Said Auld.