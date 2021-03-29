UPDATE: MARCH 20 AT 2:50 P.M.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Harborview Medical Center is reporting both Wakely (6 years old) and Wes Weir (8 years old) are in intensive care following the crash that killed their father Tyler and their 10 year old brother Wyatt.
Community members can send good wishes and support to the children and their family through this email form: www.uwmedicine.org/patient. HMC Spokeswoman Susan Gregg said the messages will be delivered by volunteers to family members at the children's bedside.
Jennifer Weir, the children's mother, remains at Benefis hospital and continues to be treated for her injuries.
UPDATE: MARCH 29 AT 11:29 A.M.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Montana Highway Patrol provided more details Monday on Saturday's crash that killed 35-year-old Tyler Wier and his son, Wyatt Wier, in Great Falls.
MHP reported that Tyler, his wife Jennifer and their three children were traveling in a Jeep Commander. They allegedly stopped on the westbound shoulder of U.S. Highway 89 to make a u-turn in front of a semi-tractor and trailer.
MHP said in a release that the semi t-boned the Jeep Commander, causing it to spin off the road, roll down an embankment into a field and land on its wheels.
The mother, Jennifer Weir, was injured and is hospitalized at Benefis Hospital. The surviving children (ages six and eight), were also injured and are receiving treatment at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A father and his 10-year-old son were killed in a crash on U.S.-89 Saturday morning, according to Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter.
The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office and Montana Highway Patrol were dispatched to the crash at 8:45 a.m.
The victims were later identified as Tyler Weir, 35, and his son, Wyatt Weir.
Reportedly, the crash also involved Tyler's wife, Jennifer Weir, and their other two children, ages six and eight. Both Tyler and Jennifer are reported to be Cascade County Search and Rescue members.
Jennifer Weir was taken to Benefis Hospital in serious condition, according to reports. The six and eight year old children were life-flighted to a medical center in Seattle for treatment, according to Sheriff Slaughter.
Tyler Weir was the vice commander for the Cascade County Search and Rescue and was a master sergeant with 13 years of experience in the Montana Air National Guard, Sheriff Slaughter said.
Jennifer Weir is the secretary on the board of directors for the Cascade County Search and Rescue.
“At this time I would just ask everybody to keep the Weir family and the members of the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, Montana Highway Patrol and the Montana Air National Guard in their thoughts and prayers,” Sheriff Slaughter said.
Cascade County Search and Rescue posted to their Facebook, writing that the Weirs were involved in a crash while reporting back to Great Falls to assist with a search and rescue mission this morning.
The cause of the crash is still unknown.
Montana Highway Patrol is investigating.