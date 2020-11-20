GREAT FALLS- Students at Great Falls College MSU are getting hands-on experience in the welding program.
Students worked for nearly three weeks to repair an old worn-out front end loader bucket after one of their instructors, Doug Zander, brought it in from some contractors.
Students said you could see daylight through it and other parts were as thin as paper.
The bucket was spray-painted with the words "Junk - Don't Use' on the side of it. But that didn't stop them... That's when they got to work.
“So, there were a few cracks and some holes that we had to patch up and all that. And we put in some new plates on the bottom of the bucket," said Nate Beeler, one of the welding students.
“The bottom of it was pretty paper-thin at some points," said Nathan Jones, another welding student.
They also started laying beads on the bucket; which helps protect it from wear and tear over time as well as adding metal plates for repairs.
“We just kind of worked our magic on it is what we did," said Zander.
He says the contractor was happy with the work from the students and said they'll use it as a secondary bucket.
Students and instructors both say this is a great hands-on experience.
“That the beauty of this program. We try to get kids to be as life-like as possible," said Zander.
“It gives you some great experience to see what welding is actually like before you may want to start it start a career in that field," said Beeler.
“I love the program here, projects like that are kind of what makes it for me; along with the awesome instructors here and the awesome again hands-on education that we get here with real-world applications," said Jones.
Jones says he likes getting his hands dirty and it's this type of project that brought him to the welding program.
Dr. Susan J. Wolff the CEO and Dean of Great Falls College was proud of the work of the students and Zander when they were showing their work off to her.
“This kind of project-based learning makes all the difference,” she told the group. “After 45 years doing this, it just never gets old to see the work of our students.”