West Mont and Lewis & Clark Brewing Co. kicks off 'Wake The Giant' launch party

GREAT FALLS- This year the West Mont organization is going above and beyond to bring a new festival to the city of Helena.

In a couple of months, West Mont will be hosting one of their biggest music festivals ever, but right now they’re giving fans a little bit of taste of what they may see and even giving them a chance to win a cool t-shirt and a free ticket to the concert.

Today the non-profit organization is kicking off the Wake The Giant launch party to prepare for its first-ever Wake The Giant music festival.

West Mont is teaming up with Lewis and Clark Brewing Company to make this happen, and although the organization has hosted plenty of events in past years they're expecting this one to be one of the best.

"Well, we haven't done this before so we're hoping for a minimum of 2,000 but we have a maximum of 5,000 tickets that are going to be sold. We’re going to have great vendors coming in; it's going to be an all-day affair. Imagine only spending $40 to see six great bands, heck that's a steal," said Patrick Sheehan, Vice President of Operations.

The festival will be a mix of classic, modern, and southern rock, and will feature artists like John Montoya, Insufficient Funds, and Levi Blom.

This will be the first time the organization is hosting a festival this large, so does this mean we can expect bigger and better events moving forward?

"Absolutely, next year we're looking to step it up. If we get the support from the community, we want to give back to you guys and have an even better show next year."

The festival will take place on August 28th and all proceeds will go directly to services to help those with developmental disabilities.