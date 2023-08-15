GREAT FALLS, MT- The Cascade County Weed & Mosquito Division detected the first positive West Nile Virus (WNV) mosquito samples of 2023.
Two WNV-positive samples of adult Culex tarsalis mosquitos were collected from the Northern and Northwest city limits of Great Falls on August 10th.
The samples were confirmed positive by the lab at the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) in Helena on August 14th.
Mosquito control treatments were applied in the affected areas on the evening of August 10th, and the Weed & Mosquito Division is continuing to monitor those areas throughout Cascade County.
There have been no known human infections of WNV detected in Cascade County in 2023. However, residents are strongly encouraged to take precautionary steps to protect themselves.
The single best defense against WNV is bite prevention, and to protect yourself, use the 5 Ds:
DEET - Apply repellent containing an EPA-registered active ingredient, such as DEET, and follow the directions on the package.
DUSK and DAWN - This is when mosquitoes are most active. Try to avoid outdoor activities during these times.
DRAIN STANDING WATER - Standing water is the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes. Drain such areas around your home (gutters, pools, tires, buckets, water bowls, etc.).
DRESS APPROPRIATELY - Wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and socks.
Though the severity and symptoms of WNV can vary, approximately 80% of people infected experience no symptoms.
Although, up to 20% of infected persons can develop a mild illness called West Nile fever.
Fever generally resolves itself without treatment, but dangerous brain infections such as encephalitis or meningitis can develop in 1 out of 150 people.
Symptoms usually appear 3-14 days after exposure and may include headache, rash, high fever, stiff neck, mental confusion, muscle weakness, tremors, convulsions, coma, and paralysis. Individuals who develop any of these symptoms should see their healthcare provider immediately.
